Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $175.86 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $528.66 million and approximately $175.86 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,036,246 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

