Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.