Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
