Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

