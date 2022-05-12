Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Beauty Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 5,882,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 227,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

