Beazley’s (BEZ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 504.60 ($6.22).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 435.16 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.12. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.99), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($20,456.22). Also, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,327.21). In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

