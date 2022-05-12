BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.27% from the stock’s current price.

TSE BLU traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.86. 65,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,152. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$118,989.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,956.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

