Belt Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $384,402.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $384,402.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00561389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.44 or 1.94085691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.57 or 0.06631671 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

