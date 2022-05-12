Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

