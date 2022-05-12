Berenberg Bank Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Target Price to GBX 3,800

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,460 ($42.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,675.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,291.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($32.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

