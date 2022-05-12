Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

BLI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 1,949,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.