Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,631,925.46 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A traded down $6,369.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461,631.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507,226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $471,279.37.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.