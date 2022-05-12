Berry Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Berry by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Berry by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

