Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 36,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.