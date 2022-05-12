Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $491.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

