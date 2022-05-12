BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $134.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

