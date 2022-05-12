Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 25093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

