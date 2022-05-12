Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 25093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.
BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.