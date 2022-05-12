Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton Sells 13,278 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) CEO Scott Hutton sold 13,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $24,298.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,274.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biodesix by 363.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

