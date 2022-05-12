Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS.
BHVN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
