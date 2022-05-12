Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 8575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

