Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 16,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.17 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Several brokerages have commented on BVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bioventus by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

