Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

