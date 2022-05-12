Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 26,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

