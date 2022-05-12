Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

