BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $195,794.75 and $128.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00469094 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,224,927 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

