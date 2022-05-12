BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

