BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

