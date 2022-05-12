BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
