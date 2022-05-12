BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BOE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
