BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BOE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

