BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 432 ($5.33) on Thursday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 432 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 732 ($9.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £441.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($10,544.46).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

