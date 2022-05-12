Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 342,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.