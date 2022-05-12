BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.40).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

