BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.