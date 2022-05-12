BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

