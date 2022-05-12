BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.