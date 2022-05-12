BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:MHN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.