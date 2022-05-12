BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MQT stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

