BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

