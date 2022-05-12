Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.46 million, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65,774.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

