BMO Capital Markets Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.81.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.55. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$35.02 and a 1 year high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

