BMO Capital Markets Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$139.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.89.

PRBZF opened at $81.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

