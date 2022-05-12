BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.99. 548,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,443. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.35 million and a P/E ratio of 58.82. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.44.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

