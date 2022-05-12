BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.