BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

