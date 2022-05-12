BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

