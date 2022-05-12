BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

