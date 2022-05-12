BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $134.93 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.63 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

