BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 220,392 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 656.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

HTA stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

