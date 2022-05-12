BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,596 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Assurant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Assurant by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.09.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.