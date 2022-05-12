BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,502 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $1,827,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

