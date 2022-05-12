BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 212,797 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 212,797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.74 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.