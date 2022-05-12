BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 465,971 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Switch were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 202,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

