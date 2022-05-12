Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 40270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$124.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 50,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$65,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,640.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

